Uisce Eireann are currently dealing with three separate outages in Donegal.

Works around Burt and Lismonaghan are expected to last until 3 o’clock this afternoon, while they are also investigating another outage in the vicinity of Rossbracken, which also saw an outage on Friday last.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says an application has been lodged to have that line upgraded, and that process must be expedited: