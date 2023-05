A group established in Buncrana to welcome all new residents to the town has urged people with concerns to meet those who have moved to the town, particularly refugees and asylum seekers.

‘Buncrana for All’ spokesperson Sinead Stewart says a number of recent incidents, including the throwing of a firework at the window of a premises housing asylum seekers, are the product of misinformation.

She says Buncrana is a very welcoming place……..