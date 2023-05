Gardai remain on the hunt for a plastic ice cream cone stolen from a shop in Letterkenny.

At around 6:32am on Sunday May 21st, two men and a woman stole the display from a premises at the Glencar Shopping Centre.

The trio made off in the direction of the Dr. Mc Ginley Road.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the three people on foot with the plastic ice cream cone or who has dash cam footage to contact them in Letterkenny.