Donegal v Derry Preview with Eoghan Ban Gallagher



Eoghan Ban Gallagher is hoping Donegal can give the supporters something to back them with a big performance on Sunday against Derry.

Ahead of the visit of the Ulster Champions to Ballybofey, Donegal top their section in the All Ireland series.

Derry drewtheir opener with Monaghan while Donegal took a badly needed win in Clare.

Killybegs man Gallagher has been telling Oisin Kelly, there is a good buzz within the group ahead of the Derry clash.

Donegal v Derry will be LIVE on Highland on Sunday from 3.30pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny