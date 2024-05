The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has hit out at the lack of dog fouling bins on the Culmore to Muff Greenway.

Councillor Terry Crossan says the absence of bins has resulted in dog waste bags on occasions being thrown into nearby agricultural land.

He says it’s imperative that firstly, the bins are installed and secondly, that they are emptied regularly.

Councillor Crossan says it is a hugely popular walking route which deserves to be adequately resourced…………..