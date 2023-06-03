Danny Cullen and Ronan McDermott reflect on Donegal’s Nicky Rackard Cup final defeat to Wicklow

Donegal hurlers suffered a two point defeat to Wicklow in the Nickey Rackard Cup final.

1-20 (23) to 3-12 (21) was how it finished in Croke park.

Donegal had led by 2-8 to 0-10 at half-time, with Ryan Hilferty and Liam McKinney grabbing the goals.

Wicklow put on a strong second half showing and led by five points before Luke White pulled a goal back for Donegal but it wasn’t enough as Wicklow held on for victory.

Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Donegal’s Danny Cullen and Ronan McDermott after the game…