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County museum plans exhibition marking 100th anniversary of Rockwell Kent’s arrival in Donegal

As part of the Commemorations Programme for 2026, Donegal County Museum is inviting artists of all disciplines to submit proposals for a creative project responding to the theme of ‘Rockwell Kent – An American Artist in Donegal, 1926’.

Rockwell Kent was an artist, printmaker, illustrator, photographer, filmmaker, architect, traveller, writer and political activist. In 1926, he arrived in Glenlough, Glencolmcille, producing work in a converted cowshed which showcased Donegal.

The exhibition planned by the museum will include material connected to Kent and his time in Donegal. It’s scheduled to run from July to September.

The work created through the Artist Open Call may form part of the exhibition, and may also sit alongside it.

Performances or readings may take place at some point during the exhibition.

This project is part of Donegal County Council’s Commemorations Programme 2026, and is supported by the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

The Closing Date for receipt of Completed Applications is 4.30pm on Monday 25th May.

*****************

Release in full –

Rockwell, An American Artist in Donegal, 1926 – an Open Call for Artists

As part of the Commemorations Programme for 2026, Donegal County Museum is inviting artists of
all disciplines to submit proposals for a creative project responding to the theme of, ‘Rockwell Kent –
An American Artist in Donegal, 1926’.

Rockwell Kent was an artist, printmaker, illustrator, photographer, filmmaker and architect but also
an intrepid traveller, writer and political activist. In 1926, he arrived in Glenlough, Gleann Choilm
Cille, Co Donegal and produced work in a converted cowshed which showcased the rugged wilds of
Donegal.

The Museum is planning an exhibition entitled Rockwell Kent – An American Artist in
Donegal, 1926 which will include material connected to Kent and his time in Donegal. The exhibition
will be on display in the Museum from July to September.

The work created through the Artist Open
Call may form part of the exhibition, may also sit alongside it but be separate from it, or in the case
of a performance or reading for example, it may take place at some point during the exhibition.

This project is part of Donegal County Council’s Commemorations Programme 2026, and is
supported by the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

The Closing Date for receipt of Completed Applications is 4.30pm on Monday 25th May 2026.
For a full brief and application form please contact Donegal County Museum;
museum@donegalcoco.ie or 074 9124613

Dan Ward’s Stack – Painted by Rockwell Kent

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