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Pettigo to benefit as work begins on ‘Three Villages – One Community’ initiative

Work has begun on a multi-million euro project linking border communities in South Donegal and Fermanagh.

The ‘Three Villages – One Community’ project, backed by PEACEPLUS is designed to deliver health, wellbeing, and social enterprise initiatives in Pettigo, Ederney and Kesh.

Over €6.7 million is being invested in the project, which PEACEPLUS says is focusing on building cohesive, peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous cross-community and cross-border relations between neighbouring rural communities with a history of conflict and segregation.

Cllr Michael Naughton is Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District…………

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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