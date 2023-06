Derry were beaten by two points in the Christy Ring Cup final by Meath on Saturday afternoon.

1-21 to 1-23 was how it finished in Croke Park.

At half time Derry trailed 0-17 to 0-07 but produced a massive comeback to bring just one point between the sides before a late Meath free sealed their victory.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

Derry manager Johnny McGarvey told Michael McMullan it was a devastating loss…