Martin Harley continues fine form after return from injury

Martin Harley

Martin Harley finished in second in the Group One race in Queensland on Saturday.

The Donegal jockey was on board the Richard Laming trained Reo.

Since his return from injury, Harley has finished in second twice and also tasted victory once.

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attacked during hoax security alert in Derry

3 June 2023
speeding june 3
News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding 38KPH over the speed limit ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

3 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Sunshine to remain today

3 June 2023
siptu2017
News, Top Stories

Water shortages avoided following overnight dispute settlement with SIPTU

3 June 2023
