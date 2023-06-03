Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Naomh Conaill into semi-finals of All-Ireland Senior Gaeltacht Championships

Naomh Conaill are through to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Championships being hosted by the Naomh Muire Lower Rosses club.

The Donegal Gaeltacht champions defeated last year’s overall winners Ballingeary of Cork by 1-19 to 1-9.

In the other quarter-finals during the afternoon, Wolfe Tones of Meath beat An Rinn of Waterford by 3-9 to 1-1.

Mayo’s Belmullet beat An Ghaeltacht of Kerry by 4-7 to 0-15.

The other quarter-final features Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir (Galway) against Kilnamartyra (Cork).

Elsewhere, in the junior women’s championship, Dungloe defeated Na Gaeil Óga of Dublin on a scoreline of 6-13 to 1-7.

In the junior men’s championship, Gaoth Dobhair beat Dungloe 1-10 to 2-6.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attacked during hoax security alert in Derry

3 June 2023
speeding june 3
News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding 38KPH over the speed limit ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

3 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Sunshine to remain today

3 June 2023
siptu2017
News, Top Stories

Water shortages avoided following overnight dispute settlement with SIPTU

3 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attacked during hoax security alert in Derry

3 June 2023
speeding june 3
News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding 38KPH over the speed limit ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

3 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Sunshine to remain today

3 June 2023
siptu2017
News, Top Stories

Water shortages avoided following overnight dispute settlement with SIPTU

3 June 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attend the scene of Ballyshannon fire

3 June 2023
relay_for_life_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Relay For Life kicks off this evening in Letterkenny

3 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube