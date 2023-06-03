Naomh Conaill into semi-finals of All-Ireland Senior Gaeltacht Championships

Naomh Conaill are through to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Championships being hosted by the Naomh Muire Lower Rosses club.

The Donegal Gaeltacht champions defeated last year’s overall winners Ballingeary of Cork by 1-19 to 1-9.

In the other quarter-finals during the afternoon, Wolfe Tones of Meath beat An Rinn of Waterford by 3-9 to 1-1.

Mayo’s Belmullet beat An Ghaeltacht of Kerry by 4-7 to 0-15.

The other quarter-final features Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir (Galway) against Kilnamartyra (Cork).

Elsewhere, in the junior women’s championship, Dungloe defeated Na Gaeil Óga of Dublin on a scoreline of 6-13 to 1-7.

In the junior men’s championship, Gaoth Dobhair beat Dungloe 1-10 to 2-6.