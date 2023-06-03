O’Donnell and McGeehan impress at Ballyshannon 5k

Ciaran O’Donnell of Letterkenny AC won a fast Ballyshannon 5k event, hosted by Tír Chonaill AC, in a time of 15.37 in warm conditions.
He had 25 seconds to spare from Gavin McGlinchey of City of Derry Spartans with Ronan McManus of North Leitrim third in 16.29.
The first female was Shauna McGeehan of Letterkenny AC in a fine time of 18.13
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime
- 201 Doherty, Ciaran M MO Letterkenny AC 15:37
- 156 Mc Glinchey, Gavin M MO City of Derry Spartans 16:02
- 186 Mc Manus, Ronan M MO North Leitrim 16:29
- 190 Trimble, Patrick M M50 Rosses AC 17:01
- 147 Patton, Brendan M M40 17:40
- 169 Shiels, Dessie M M40 Letterkenny A.C. 18:08
- 208 Spice, Patrick M MJ ST Michaels 18:11
- 159 O’Kane, Diarmuid M M40 City of Derry 18:11
- 175 McGeehan, Shauna F FO Letterkenny AC 18:13
- 209 Sprice, Cillian M MJ ST Michaels 18:21
- 154 Gallagher, Declan M M40 Rosses AC 18:28
- 196 Chambers, Barry M M40 Finn Valley AC 18:32
- 166 Murphy, James M M40 Eniskillen AC 18:37
- 215 McNulty, David M M40 Finn Valley AC 18:39
- 188 Lannon, Michelle F FO Carrick on Shannon AC 18:40
- 139 Mackey, Barry M M60 Letterkenny A.C. 18:43
- 158 Donnelly, Michelle F FO Carmen Runners 18:50
- 135 Ansfield, Aaron M MJ STMIC 18:52
- 172 Lyons, Colin M M40 ENNIskillen RC 19:01
- 160 Devine, Catrina F F40 Finn Valley AC 19:03
- 162 Bates, Kenn M M50 Rosses AC 19:04
- 198 Patterson, Paul M MO Tír Chonaill AC 19:05
- 178 McMonagle, Paul M M40 Letterkenny AC 19:07
- 137 Irvine, Gary M M50 19:08
- 167 Feeney, Norbert M MO Eniskillen AC 19:11
- 183 Callaghan, Adrian M M50 Letterkenny AC 19:20
- 141 Mannion, Daniel M MO 19:42
- 207 Sprice, Conor M M40 19:49
- 173 Martin, Damian M MO 1Zero1 19:51
- 191 Foley, Kevin M M50 19:52
- 185 O’Donnell, Shane M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 19:55
- 200 Murrin, Donal M MO 19:57
- 153 Nicholas, Canice M M40 Keep Er Lit 20:00
- 193 Patton, Conor M MO 20:00
- 163 Boyle, Bernie F F40 Rosses AC 20:02
- 220 van Renibue, Aisling F F40 20:04
- 171 Clement, Irene F F60 Clones AC 20:08
- 176 Shiels, Stephen M M50 Letterkenny A.C. 20:14
- 197 Smith, Fintan M MO Letterkenny AC 20:20
- 192 O’Donnell, John M M50 Lifford Strabane AC 20:21
- 180 Speer, Trevor M M50 ENNIskillin R C 20:27
- 205 McShea, Paul M M50 1 Zero 1 20:34
- 219 Penrose, Michael M M50 Finn Valley AC 20:35
- 144 Mc Evoy, Peter M M40 MAGUR 20:50
- 157 Mc Monagle, Jackie F F50 City of Derry Spartans 20:52
- 195 Mills, Leroy M MO 20:56
- 140 Maguire, Seán M M40 ENNIK 20:56
- 136 Cannon, John J M M60 Tír Chonaill A.C. 21:05
- 165 Mc Dade, John M M50 1Zero1 21:07
- 164 O Donnell, Rory M M40 1Zero1 21:11
- 210 Curran, Shane M MO 21:15
- 187 Gallagher, Michael J M M50 Finn Valley AC 21:19
- 148 Tierney, Ciara F F40 21:26
- 155 Fealty, John M M60 Milford AC 21:26
- 170 Curran, Joanne F F40 ENNIskillen Runners 21:36
- 216 Cleary, Liam M M50 21:50
- 168 Haughey, Dónal M M60 Tír Chonaill A.C. 22:02
- 202 Rutledge, Maryline F F50 Churchill Ladies 22:06
- 182 McDaid, Sinéad F FO 22:07
- 212 Warnock Jr, Karol M MJ Tír Chonaill A.C. 22:25
- 218 Gallagher, Andrea F FO Tír Chonaill AC 22:57
- 152 Cassidy, Sean M MO Tír Chonaill AC 23:37
- 203 Thomas, Joseph M MO 23:38
- 217 Whelan, Darren M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:47
- 177 Rehill, Gareth M M40 ENNIskillen R C 23:52
- 221 Nealy, Shane M MO 24:07
- 194 Lorinyenko, Sean M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:11
- 189 O Doherty, Fiona F FO 24:16
- 211 Warnock, Annie F FJ Tír Chonaill A.C. 24:22
- 214 Warnock, Karol M M40 Tír Chonaill A.C. 24:23
- 204 McGowen, Sharon F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:43
- 199 Harvey, Jackie F F60 Tír Chonaill A.C. 26:33
- 222 Campbell, John M MO 28:09
- 149 Young, Chris M MO 28:28
- 181 Gilchrist, Frances F FO Tír Chonaill A.C. 28:58
- 179 Khan, Tara F FO 30:48
- 161 Cassidy, Joanne F FO 30:49
- 151 Freeburn, Michael M M50 Run for Fun 31:12
- 174 Gaddi, Jordan M M40 34:14
- 150 Young, Phillip M MO 35:43
- 146 O Neill, Laura F FO 36:27