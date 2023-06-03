O’Donnell and McGeehan impress at Ballyshannon 5k

Ciaran O’Donnell of Letterkenny AC won a fast Ballyshannon 5k event, hosted by Tír Chonaill AC, in a time of 15.37 in warm conditions.

He had 25 seconds to spare from Gavin McGlinchey of City of Derry Spartans with Ronan McManus of North Leitrim third in 16.29.

The first female was Shauna McGeehan of Letterkenny AC in a fine time of 18.13

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime