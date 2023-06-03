Wicklow storm back to deny Donegal in Nicky Rackard Final

Donegal were unable to withstand a strong second half recovery from Wicklow who lifted the Nicky Rackard Cup at Croke Park following an an absorbing contest.

Mickey McCann’s side led by 2-8 to 0-10 at half-time, boosted by goals from Ryan Hilferty and Liam McKinney. At one stage, Donegal led by six points.

But Wicklow fought back in the second half, with Christy Moorehouse particularly prominent for the victors who brought on a number of substitutes that certainly made a difference.

Donegal trailed by five points late on. A Luke White goal gave them hope, but Wicklow held on to win by 1-20 (23) to 3-12 (21).

Match commentator Oisin Kelly summed up the closing stages, and got the views of match analyst, former Donegal hurler Eugene Organ, afterwards, as they reflected on the final.