Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Wicklow storm back to deny Donegal in Nicky Rackard Final

Donegal were unable to withstand a strong second half recovery from Wicklow who lifted the Nicky Rackard Cup at Croke Park following an an absorbing contest.

Mickey McCann’s side led by 2-8 to 0-10 at half-time, boosted by goals from Ryan Hilferty and Liam McKinney. At one stage, Donegal led by six points.

But Wicklow fought back in the second half, with Christy Moorehouse particularly prominent for the victors who brought on a number of substitutes that certainly made a difference.

Donegal trailed by five points late on. A Luke White goal gave them hope, but Wicklow held on to win by 1-20 (23) to 3-12 (21).

Match commentator Oisin Kelly summed up the closing stages, and got the views of match analyst, former Donegal hurler Eugene Organ, afterwards, as they reflected on the final.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attacked during hoax security alert in Derry

3 June 2023
speeding june 3
News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding 38KPH over the speed limit ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

3 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Sunshine to remain today

3 June 2023
siptu2017
News, Top Stories

Water shortages avoided following overnight dispute settlement with SIPTU

3 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attacked during hoax security alert in Derry

3 June 2023
speeding june 3
News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding 38KPH over the speed limit ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

3 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Sunshine to remain today

3 June 2023
siptu2017
News, Top Stories

Water shortages avoided following overnight dispute settlement with SIPTU

3 June 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attend the scene of Ballyshannon fire

3 June 2023
relay_for_life_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Relay For Life kicks off this evening in Letterkenny

3 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube