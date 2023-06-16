Garda motorcyclist injured in collision outside Donegal Town

A Garda motorcyclist was injured in a collision outside Donegal Town this afternoon.

Gardai say they attended the scene of a two vehicle collision between Tullyearl roundabout and Laghey Village on the N15 at approximately 15.35 this afternoon.

One man in his early 40s, a Garda Motorcyclist, was injured during the collision and was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say the second vehicle involved in the collision is a privately owned vehicle, and not one taking part in the Donegal International Rally.

Investigations are ongoing.