National leakage reduction programme works to take place in Clonmany

Works are set to commence in mid-July in Clonmany under Uisce Éireann’s leakage reduction programme.

It will see over 790m of ageing water mains in Straid and Gaddyduff get replaced to put a stop to bursts, outages and leakages.

Short-term water interruptions may be caused as a result of the project, however customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

A road closure will be required on the L-5381 in Gaddyduff, diversions will be in place.

In Straid traffic lights will be placed along the L-155 in Urris for the duration of the works.