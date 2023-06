The benefits currently reaped of Grianan of Aileach is only the tip of the iceberg.

That’s according to Cllr. Jack Murray.

He is welcoming long awaited confirmation of a meeting between the OPW and Donegal County Council regarding the potential of the historic site.

He says the 4 year wait was frustrating, but the achievements of the local people in relation to the attraction to date is an indication of what could be on the horizon: