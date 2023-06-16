Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann responding to Carndonagh mains burst

Uisce Eireann is responding to a burst water main which may cause supply disruptions to Carndonagh, Ballyloskey and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

A traffic management plan is in place, with crews working to have supply restored as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, water conservation measure are being introduced on Sunday night at Edrim Glebe, Altadoo, Mountcharles, Donegal Town and surrounding areas..

Restrictions are scheduled to take place from 11pm on Sunday night June until 7am on Monday morning

