Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a camper van parked at the Aura Leisure Centre was damaged in a weekend attack.

At around 4:30am on Friday, two men smashed the front and side windows of the camper van. They are believed to have fled the scene in a black VW Golf with ‘L’ plates.

Anyone who travelled in the Sallaghagraine/ Ballymacool ares and has dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.