Derry City drawn against Faroe Islands opposition in Conference League

Derry City will start their European journey with a trip to the Faroe Islands.

The Candystrips have been drawn away to Torshavn in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League with the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to host the second leg.

In the same competition, Dundalk will be at home to Bruno’s Magpies of Gibraltar and St. Pat’s travel to Luxembourg for their first leg with Dudelange, Irish Premiership runners-up Linfield face KF Vllaznia from Albania, Crusaders take on FC Haka Valkeakoski of Finland and Glentoran meet Gzira United of Malta.

Shamrock Rovers won’t know their first qualifying round opponents in the Champions League until Friday-week.

Stephen Bradley’s side were drawn to face the winners of the preliminary round’s mini-tournament.

It involves the champions of Andorra, Montenegro, San Marino and Iceland.

Meanwhile, Irish Premiership champions Larne will take on HJK Helsinki.

The European action begins in July.