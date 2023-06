Medication shortages are worsening.

That’s according to Margaret O’Doherty of Raphoe Pharmacy.

It’s emerged that 60% of people have been affected by the shortage of medicine over the past year with a record number of medicines out of stock.

The Department of Health says there are numerous alternatives available to ensure continuity of care.

Ms O’Doherty, speaking on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show however, says that approach doesn’t work: