Ministers to approve €50m for North-South projects

Ministers will approve €50 million in funding for North-South projects under the Shared Island initiative.

It’ll include €45 million in funding for a new teaching and student services campus for Ulster University in Derry.

A new forum of up to 80 young people from north and south will be set up for people to outline their vision for a shared island.

There’ll also be money to complete the Narrow Water bridge tender and a new respite centre for children diagnosed with cancer from across the island.

