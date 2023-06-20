New plans unveiled for LUH

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital has unveiled new plans for the hospital in response to a damning report by HIQA.

The document was devised with Senior HSE officials in consultation with staff to identify the role of the hospital in the community and how the hospital could be improved.

Sean Murphy says it will take time to implement the plan and will require some support from the Saolta Hospital Group.

Mr Murphy told Greg Hughes that long and short term measures will be rolled out at the hospital: