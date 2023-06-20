Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New plans unveiled for LUH

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital has unveiled new plans for the hospital in response to a damning report by HIQA.

The document was devised with Senior HSE officials in consultation with staff to identify the role of the hospital in the community and how the hospital could be improved.

Sean Murphy says it will take time to implement the plan and will require some support from the Saolta Hospital Group.

Mr Murphy told Greg Hughes that long and short term measures will be rolled out at the hospital:

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 June 2023
luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

New plans unveiled for LUH

20 June 2023
letterkenny garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Phone stolen after two strangers jump into car in Letterkenny

20 June 2023
Aura Leisure Centre
Top Stories, News

Camper van damaged in weekend attack in Letterkenny

20 June 2023
