Phone stolen after two strangers jump into car in Letterkenny

Investigations are continuing after two men jumped into a car in Letterkenny in the early hours of Saturday morning, demanding they be dropped off at a local hotel before making off with the driver’s phone.

Between 1:15am and 1:25am on Saturday, the motorist was travelling along the De Valera Road in the direction of the Station roundabout when he came across a man in the middle of the road. He along with another man who was standing at the side of the road proceeded to enter the black VW Jetta.

After leaving the pair at the hotel, it emerged that the driver’s silver iPhone 11 Pro had been stolen from the vehicle.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to anyone who may be offered the phone for sale to alert Gardai: