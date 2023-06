Retained firefighters are back responding to calls this morning.

SIPTU called off its planned strike following the decision to have a formal hearing at the Labour Court next week.

Negotiations attended by SIPTU and the local government management agency lasted seven hours yesterday.

Firefighters however won’t attend drills or training courses in the meantime.

SIPTU Division Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin, says work will now commence to avoid more strike action: