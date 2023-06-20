Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Talks continue between Council and Housing Department ahead of publication of DCB scheme

Talks between Donegal County Council and the Department of Housing are ongoing ahead of the imminent publication of the Revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive, John McLaughlin says he believes genuine and valid concerns raised by the local authority are being heard by the Department.

He says the Government has expressed that they want to bring the new regulations into force immediately but negotiation of desired changes to the scheme is challenging.

Mr McLaughlin says it is imperative the right scheme is in place to ensure homeowners receive the support they need:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

murtagemica3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks continue between Council and Housing Department ahead of publication of DCB scheme

20 June 2023
lotto
Top Stories, News

Winning Lotto ticket sold in Quigley’s Point

20 June 2023
magee
News, Top Stories

Ministers to approve €50m for North-South projects

20 June 2023
Fire Strike 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retained firefighters return to duty this morning

20 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

murtagemica3
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks continue between Council and Housing Department ahead of publication of DCB scheme

20 June 2023
lotto
Top Stories, News

Winning Lotto ticket sold in Quigley’s Point

20 June 2023
magee
News, Top Stories

Ministers to approve €50m for North-South projects

20 June 2023
Fire Strike 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Retained firefighters return to duty this morning

20 June 2023
Malin Beg
News, Top Stories

Access to Silver Strand Beach to be limited for three days

20 June 2023
fourlane road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coyle urging council to replace Four Lane flower bed and provide information for walkers

20 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube