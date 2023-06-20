Talks continue between Council and Housing Department ahead of publication of DCB scheme

Talks between Donegal County Council and the Department of Housing are ongoing ahead of the imminent publication of the Revised Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive, John McLaughlin says he believes genuine and valid concerns raised by the local authority are being heard by the Department.

He says the Government has expressed that they want to bring the new regulations into force immediately but negotiation of desired changes to the scheme is challenging.

Mr McLaughlin says it is imperative the right scheme is in place to ensure homeowners receive the support they need: