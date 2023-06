Two racer bikes have been stolen from a shed in the Burnfoot area.

At around 1:20am on Monday June 12th, two men entered the shed at a house in the Magherabeg area which was unlocked at the time.

One of the bikes is a ‘Merida’ racer bike, white in colour with lime green writing. The other, a ‘Cube’ racer bike is white, blue and black in colour.

Gardai are urging anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area or who comes across the bikes for sale to contact them.