Met Eireann have now issued a status orange weather warning for Donegal and the rest of the Republic of Ireland.

It warns of thunderstorms and very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short periods of time.

It is due to cease at 6 o’clock this evening.

The public are warned of possible flash flooding, very difficult travelling conditions with reduced visibility and power outages.

From 6pm until 10pm will see a yellow warning for thunderstorms in effect.