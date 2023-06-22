Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Blaney says disruption caused by Portsalon Pier closure will be minimised

The outgoing Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has said every effort will be made to minimise disruption as a result of the closure of Portsalon Pier next month for improvement works which are set to last until October.

A meeting on the pier heard opposition to the closure, with a number of businesses saying they were dependent on a good summer this year after the disruption of Covid.

However, Cllr Liam Blaney says the €1.5 million allocated for these important works must be spent by October 31st or it will be lost.

He says Portsalon remains open, and the council will do everything it can to support local businesses………

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Berryhill Road, Artigarvan closed following crash

22 June 2023
Portsalon Pier 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney says disruption caused by Portsalon Pier closure will be minimised

22 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 June 2023
creeslough bell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Father bereaved in Creeslough tragedy says no plan should proceed without clarity on explosion site

22 June 2023
