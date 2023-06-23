Double for Barrett as three Donegal players feature in ROI win

Donegal’s Amber Barrett almost certainly booked her World Cup ticket last night.

She scored twice in the second half as the Republic of Ireland beat Zambia by 3-goals to 2 in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium.

Claire O’Riordan headed her first international goal for Ireland’s second.

Manager Vera Pauw is due to name her final squad of 23 next week.

Barrett knew she was under the spotlight but was well pleased with how Ireland had played on a night when there were two other Donegal players on the team, Ciara Grant and Erin McLaughlin, who made her senior debut.

Barrett spoke to the media afterwards: