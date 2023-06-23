Official launch of Earagail Arts Festival takes place today

The official launch of the Earagail Arts Festival takes place today.

This year’s festival, running from July 8th to July 23rd features and expanded programme of events.

The annual event will see activities taking place on the Gaeltacht islands off West Donegal to the East coast of the county and Inishowen.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s launch at Kinnegar Brewery in Letterkenny. Paul Brown, CEO and Artistic Director of Earagail Arts Festival says it is an opportunity to showcase the whole of Donegal: