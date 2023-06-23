Public Expenditure Minister pledges to continue to work on resolution for defective block mortgage holders

The Public Expenditure Minister says it is important defective concrete block homeowners are treated as potentially vulnerable mortgage customers and dealt with accordingly.

Minister Michael McGrath met this week with the Banking & Insurance Redress Focus Group.

He was responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who has called for bespoke arrangements recognising the unique circumstances of affected homeowners to be put in place by banks.

Despite the implementation deadline for the Defective Concrete Block Grant scheme regulations being missed again, Minister McGrath says they are close to finalisation.

He has pledged to continue to work on finding a resolution for affected mortgage holders: