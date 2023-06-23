RTE NUJ journalists to hold emergency meeting today

Members of the National Union of Journalists at RTE are to hold an emergency meeting today.

It’s after undeclared payments – totalling €345,000 – were paid to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022.

An audit uncovered a deal with a commercial partner in exchange for a number of personal appearances a year.

The former Late Late Show host will not present his radio show this morning following the revelations.

Seamus Dooley from the National Union of Journalists says it’s time for RTE to start answering questions: