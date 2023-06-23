Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RTE NUJ journalists to hold emergency meeting today

Members of the National Union of Journalists at RTE are to hold an emergency meeting today.

It’s after undeclared payments – totalling €345,000 – were paid to Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022.

An audit uncovered a deal with a commercial partner in exchange for a number of personal appearances a year.

The former Late Late Show host will not present his radio show this morning following the revelations.

Seamus Dooley from the National Union of Journalists says it’s time for RTE to start answering questions:

Be Positive Compant
News, Top Stories

New company to open in gteic @Gaoth Dobhair

23 June 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Expenditure Minister pledges to continue to work on resolution for defective block mortgage holders

23 June 2023
Tubridy
News, Audio, Top Stories

RTE NUJ journalists to hold emergency meeting today

23 June 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road works commence today at Meenavean

23 June 2023
Advertisement

