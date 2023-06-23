Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Warning issued over another scam impersonating Gardai

Garda

A warning has issued over yet another scam personating Gardai.

This time scammers are targeting people via email.

Gardai in Donegal say they are aware of a current E-mail based scam/ fraud where an individual receives correspondence claiming to be from An Garda Síochána.

The scammers claim the recipient is being investigated in relation to suspected Child pornography – Paedophilia – Cyber pornography – Exhibitionism or some similar ‘judicial’ claim.

Gardaí say they do not and will never contact someone under investigation in this manner.

People are reminded to not respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice, never click a link or attachment in an unsolicited email.

If you believe the email and any requests for information is from a genuine source, you are advised to verify it independently of the email sender.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or a similar scam, and subsequently been a victim of fraud to report it to them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Warning issued over another scam impersonating Gardai

23 June 2023
Be Positive Compant
News, Top Stories

New company to open in gteic @Gaoth Dobhair

23 June 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Expenditure Minister pledges to continue to work on resolution for defective block mortgage holders

23 June 2023
Tubridy
News, Audio, Top Stories

RTE NUJ journalists to hold emergency meeting today

23 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Warning issued over another scam impersonating Gardai

23 June 2023
Be Positive Compant
News, Top Stories

New company to open in gteic @Gaoth Dobhair

23 June 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Expenditure Minister pledges to continue to work on resolution for defective block mortgage holders

23 June 2023
Tubridy
News, Audio, Top Stories

RTE NUJ journalists to hold emergency meeting today

23 June 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road works commence today at Meenavean

23 June 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Implementation Plan for National Housing Strategy for Disabled People welcomed

23 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube