Warning issued over another scam impersonating Gardai

A warning has issued over yet another scam personating Gardai.

This time scammers are targeting people via email.

Gardai in Donegal say they are aware of a current E-mail based scam/ fraud where an individual receives correspondence claiming to be from An Garda Síochána.

The scammers claim the recipient is being investigated in relation to suspected Child pornography – Paedophilia – Cyber pornography – Exhibitionism or some similar ‘judicial’ claim.

Gardaí say they do not and will never contact someone under investigation in this manner.

People are reminded to not respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice, never click a link or attachment in an unsolicited email.

If you believe the email and any requests for information is from a genuine source, you are advised to verify it independently of the email sender.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or a similar scam, and subsequently been a victim of fraud to report it to them.