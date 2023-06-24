Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Communications Minister to meet with Chair of RTE Board this afternoon amid Tubridy payment row

Communications Minister Catherine Martin will hold face-to face to talks with the Chair of the RTE Board, Siun Ni Raghaillaigh this afternoon as the row over secret undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy continues.
RTÉ has been formally called before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee next Thursday to answer questions about the salary of Ryan Tubridy.
The broadcaster has suspended Director General Dee Forbes after it emerged Tubridy was paid hundreds of thousands of euro more than RTÉ publicly stated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Catherine Martin
News, Top Stories

Communications Minister to meet with Chair of RTE Board this afternoon amid Tubridy payment row

24 June 2023
Senator Niall Blaney is pictured with David Leonard, Officer, Wild Atlantic Way, attending Fáilte Ireland’s Oireachtas Information Clinic for TDs and Senators to hear first-hand about the work Fáilte Ireland teams are doing on the ground in Donegal to drive sustainable tourism, grow visitor numbers, increase tourism revenue and to support jobs across the constituency and region. The National Tourism Development Authority provided Senator Blaney with details on Fáilte Ireland’s investment and development in Donegal, including outdoor enhancement projects, digitalisation, business and skills supports, festival funding and promoting tourism as a career across Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way. Picture by Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
News, Audio, Top Stories

More B&Bs could enhance Donegal’s tourism industry – Senator Blaney

24 June 2023
psni summer safety
News, Top Stories

Safer Summer Together campaign launched in Derry and Strabane

24 June 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road resurfacing works to commence on Wednesday in Meenabradden

24 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Catherine Martin
News, Top Stories

Communications Minister to meet with Chair of RTE Board this afternoon amid Tubridy payment row

24 June 2023
Senator Niall Blaney is pictured with David Leonard, Officer, Wild Atlantic Way, attending Fáilte Ireland’s Oireachtas Information Clinic for TDs and Senators to hear first-hand about the work Fáilte Ireland teams are doing on the ground in Donegal to drive sustainable tourism, grow visitor numbers, increase tourism revenue and to support jobs across the constituency and region. The National Tourism Development Authority provided Senator Blaney with details on Fáilte Ireland’s investment and development in Donegal, including outdoor enhancement projects, digitalisation, business and skills supports, festival funding and promoting tourism as a career across Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way. Picture by Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
News, Audio, Top Stories

More B&Bs could enhance Donegal’s tourism industry – Senator Blaney

24 June 2023
psni summer safety
News, Top Stories

Safer Summer Together campaign launched in Derry and Strabane

24 June 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road resurfacing works to commence on Wednesday in Meenabradden

24 June 2023
StrathfoyleGreenway23062311
News, Top Stories

Strathfoyle Greenway way officially opened today

23 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday June 23rd

23 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube