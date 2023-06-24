Communications Minister to meet with Chair of RTE Board this afternoon amid Tubridy payment row

Communications Minister Catherine Martin will hold face-to face to talks with the Chair of the RTE Board, Siun Ni Raghaillaigh this afternoon as the row over secret undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy continues.

RTÉ has been formally called before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee next Thursday to answer questions about the salary of Ryan Tubridy.

The broadcaster has suspended Director General Dee Forbes after it emerged Tubridy was paid hundreds of thousands of euro more than RTÉ publicly stated.