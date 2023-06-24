First win for Donegal jockey Kyle McHugh in Limerick as McAteer also triumphs

In horse racing, young Donegal jockey Kyle McHugh had his first win as he steered the 13/8 favourite Big Baby Bull to victory in the Family Fun Day June 24th Appreciation Apprentice Claiming Race at Limerick for trainer Denis Hogan.

Meanwhile, another Donegal jockey, Luke McAteer, was also in the winners enclosure after riding the 11/2 joint favourite Amemri to victory in the Ballyduane Stud Handicap over one mile at the same meeting on Friday evening.

Elsewhere, it’s a big day for Oisin Orr who is on board Emperor’s Son in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot at 3.05.