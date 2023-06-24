More B&Bs could enhance Donegal’s tourism industry – Senator Blaney

Fáilte Ireland recently hosted an Oireachtas Information Clinic for TDs and Senators.

This was to provide updates on the work groups are doing to develop tourism as an economic activity in Donegal.

Senator Niall Blaney said with progress being made on both the Wild Atlantic Way and local initiatives, more footfall is evident.

The problem faced by the county is keeping tourists in the area for a longer amount of time.

He believes more B&B facilities is a solution to this, as well as providing further job opportunities for the people of Donegal.

Senator Blaney said he plans to meet with Tourism Ireland further to explore the idea of providing the public with the information and confidence to become a host: