St. Johnston lose by seven wickets – NW cricket results

St. Johnston were beaten by seven wickets in their SuperValu North West Cricket Union Premier League clash.

The Donegal side notched up 182/7 in their 40 overs before Bready replied with 183/3.

Elsewhere, Brigade stormed to a nine wicket win over Burndennett who managed a paltry 63 in their innings. Brigade had no problem in racking up 66/1 in reply.

The highest scorers of the day were Killycooney who clocked up 313/5 to win by 95 runs against Newbuildings who ended up on 218.

Donemana (244/9) beat Glendermott (77) by 167 runs.

Ardmore (94/1) beat Ballyspallen (91) by 9 wickets.

Coleraine (172/8) beat Strabane (171) by two wickets.

Fox Lodge (206/9) won by 78 runs against Bonds Glen (128).

psni car
News, Top Stories

Detectives appeal for information following assault with hammer in Derry

24 June 2023
argos letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Argos closes its doors today for final time

24 June 2023
Putin
Top Stories, News

Putin vows to defend his country from rebellion

24 June 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines pilots begin industrial action today

24 June 2023
Advertisement

