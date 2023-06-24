St. Johnston lose by seven wickets – NW cricket results

St. Johnston were beaten by seven wickets in their SuperValu North West Cricket Union Premier League clash.

The Donegal side notched up 182/7 in their 40 overs before Bready replied with 183/3.

Elsewhere, Brigade stormed to a nine wicket win over Burndennett who managed a paltry 63 in their innings. Brigade had no problem in racking up 66/1 in reply.

The highest scorers of the day were Killycooney who clocked up 313/5 to win by 95 runs against Newbuildings who ended up on 218.

Donemana (244/9) beat Glendermott (77) by 167 runs.

Ardmore (94/1) beat Ballyspallen (91) by 9 wickets.

Coleraine (172/8) beat Strabane (171) by two wickets.

Fox Lodge (206/9) won by 78 runs against Bonds Glen (128).