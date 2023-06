Derry City have announced the signing of Paul McMullan.

McMullan played 35 time last season for Dundee United who won the Championship in Scotland.

The 27 year old racked up six goals and 12 assists on his way to being named in the Championship Team of the Year for 22/23.

Kevin McLaughlin caught up with McMullan when the signing was announced…

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins also spoke with Kevin McLaughlin about the clubs newest signing…