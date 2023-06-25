Duncastle road closed due to fallen tree

Motorists are advised to avoid the Duncastle road in Derry this afternoon.
PSNI have taken to social media to warn the public the road is closed.
This is due to a fallen tree, preventing drivers from passing through safely.
