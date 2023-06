The Media Minister says there’s to be an external review of governance and culture at RTÉ.

Catherine Martin met the chair of RTÉ yesterday, saying what has transpired over payments at the station is ‘shocking’.

RTE admitted on Thursday it paid €345,000 to Ryan Tubridy, on top of his declared salary, between 2017 and last year.

Minister Martin says she’s told Siún Ní Raghallaigh, RTÉ must work to restore trust: