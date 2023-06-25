Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

FT Report & Reaction as Bonagee United Ladies reach FAI Amateur Cup final

Bonagee United Ladies are into the FAI Amateur Cup Final after they claimed an extra time win over Killester-Donnycarney on Sunday afternoon.

The game finished 2-1 at Dry Arch Park.

Killester-Donnycarney took the lead on 34 minutes with Naomi Flynn scoring before Ciana Brogan levelled the game and ensured the game would go to extra time.

Caitlin Fletcher then scored the winner in the second half of extra time to book Bonagee’s spot in the decider.

Chris Ashmore has the details…

After the game Bonagee manager Chris McNulty spoke with Stuart Connolly…

Stuart also spoke with winning goal scorer Caitlin Fletcher…

Advertisement

