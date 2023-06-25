Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Growing concerns for Strabane man missing in Belfast

Concerns are growing surrounding the welfare of Strabane man Tony Kildea.

He was last seen on the Grosvenor Road in Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police in Strabane and Belfast ask anyone who has seen Tony to get in touch.

 

