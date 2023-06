Jason Quigley suffered a defeat on points to Edgar Berlanga in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

It was the first time in his career the Donegal boxer went the distance in a bout.

All three judges scored the fight in favour of Berlanga, 116 to 108 (x2) 118 to 106.

Kevin Byrne of the Irish Sun joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the bout…