‘Linking the Irish Environment’ report launched

A report titled ‘Linking the Irish Environment’ has been launched to week to help cross border collaboration for environmental organisations, particularly in bordering counties like Donegal.
It was produced by the Irish Environmental Network, Northern Ireland Environment Link and Environmental Network Ireland.
Policy Manager if the IEN, Aoife Ni Lochlainn, says it’s important to drive collaboration between the North and the Republic post Brexit.
She added that nature knows no borders, and that the risk of diverging of environmental policies could have a negative impact on biodiversity.
Ms. Ni Lochlainn said that the lack of an executive in Stormont is troubling:

