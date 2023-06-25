Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Martin Harley claims five victories in Rockhampton

Martin Harley

Martin Harley claimed five wins in Rockhampton on Sunday morning.

The first victory was on board the Natalie McCall trained Gold Revolution in the opening race of the day, Rudimentary was the Donegal jockey’s second winner in what was the next race.

Call Me Marilyn brought Harley’s total to three victories for the day before making it four on the Toby & Trent Edmonds trained Boho Beauty.

The fifth win for Harley came in the final race of the day with Indian Dreamer first past the post to make it five wins from just six starts for the Donegal Jockey.

The results are even more significant as Harley has recently returned to racing after he was out for several months after suffering multiple fractures including two in his neck in a fall back in January.

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Derry hammer attack released on bail

25 June 2023
tony kildea
News, Top Stories

Growing concerns for Strabane man missing in Belfast

25 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in South Donegal

25 June 2023
catherine_martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

External review of governance and culture at RTÉ to be undertaken

25 June 2023
