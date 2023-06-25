Martin Harley claims five victories in Rockhampton

Martin Harley claimed five wins in Rockhampton on Sunday morning.

The first victory was on board the Natalie McCall trained Gold Revolution in the opening race of the day, Rudimentary was the Donegal jockey’s second winner in what was the next race.

Call Me Marilyn brought Harley’s total to three victories for the day before making it four on the Toby & Trent Edmonds trained Boho Beauty.

The fifth win for Harley came in the final race of the day with Indian Dreamer first past the post to make it five wins from just six starts for the Donegal Jockey.

The results are even more significant as Harley has recently returned to racing after he was out for several months after suffering multiple fractures including two in his neck in a fall back in January.