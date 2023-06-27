Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cabinet to be updated on plans for external review of RTÉ governance

Cabinet will be updated on plans for an external review of the governance at RTÉ this morning.

Media Minister Catherine Martin will also brief colleagues on her plans for the terms of reference of the review.

While final terms of reference for this independent review into RTÉ are likely to take a number of days to put together, Media Minister Catherine Martin will outline the broad strokes to Cabinet this morning.

It’s expected the review will examine whether RTÉ’s governance framework culture is fit for purpose.

It will review financial management at the broadcaster including the use of barter accounts, commercial outside agencies and agents.

The workplace culture in RTÉ will also be put under the microscope including the relationship between senior management and staff.

Last night the three coalition party leaders discussed the plans with all expressing concern about the revelations regarding undisclosed pay to Ryan Tubridy.

The Media Minister has also written to the Chair of RTÉ and the Deputy Director General stressing the importance of full and open engagement with the board, the executive team and other senior managers.

Many of those will be called before Oireachtas committees in the coming days and the issue will feature heavily in both the Cabinet and Dáil proceedings today.

Top Stories

Garda
News, Top Stories

Major operation ongoing in Slieve League today

27 June 2023
irish passport
Top Stories, News

Irish passports set for redesign

27 June 2023
Air Corps
News, Top Stories

New Air Corps plane to be unveiled today

27 June 2023
fire
News, Top Stories

‘Major divisions remain’ following conclusion of Labour Court talks on retained firefighters

27 June 2023
