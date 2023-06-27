Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Carrigans to reap benefits of funding for not taken-in-charge estates

Three not taken-in-charge estates in Carrigans are to benefit from almost €660,000 in funding.

Minister Darragh O’Brien announced the allocation under the multi-annual capital investment programme for the progressive resolution of “developer provided water services infrastructure” in housing estates to enable the taking in charge of these estate.

The money will see water services in Flaxmill Court, Foyle View / Temple View and Rás na Mhuillinn be connected to the Uisce Eireann network.

Over €308,000 has also been allocated for the Woodlands estate in Ballyshannon.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Paul Canning says will have wide reaching benefits for Carrigans:

