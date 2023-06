Derry boss Ruiadhri Higgins says his side will not be given up on their season after Monday’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

The Candystrips are seven points adrift of the champions as Rory Gaffney’s goal gave the Hoops the win.

Higgins feels when they get the injured players back and with so many points still on offer their not writing themselves off just yet:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2706-1pm-HIGGINS.mp3