Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Flanagan says decriminalisation of cannabis would not be enough

A Midlands North West MEP says legalising cannabis would take its sale out of the hands of the criminal underworld, and create a safe and taxable supply stream.

Independent Luke Ming Flanagan told today’s Nine til Noon Show he believes the experience in Colorado, with a population similar to Ireland’s has been very positive, and he wants to see that replicated here.

On the issue of cannabis being a gateway drug, Mr Flanagan said the same argument could be made about alcohol.

This, he says, is why decriminalisation would not be enough……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Cllr Kevin Bradley, Donegal County Council Staff, Members of Irish Wheelchair Association and Donegal Centre of Independent Living, community members and supplier of equipment at the launch of the Magherawarden boardwalk and mobility equipment.
News

New boardwalk, beach wheelchair and mobility walker launched at Portsalon beach

27 June 2023
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Notable rise in theft of Japanese imported vehicles in Letterkenny – Gardai

27 June 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Car stolen overnight in Letterkenny

27 June 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

One non-compliance noted in HIQA report on Dungloe Community Hospital

27 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Cllr Kevin Bradley, Donegal County Council Staff, Members of Irish Wheelchair Association and Donegal Centre of Independent Living, community members and supplier of equipment at the launch of the Magherawarden boardwalk and mobility equipment.
News

New boardwalk, beach wheelchair and mobility walker launched at Portsalon beach

27 June 2023
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Notable rise in theft of Japanese imported vehicles in Letterkenny – Gardai

27 June 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Car stolen overnight in Letterkenny

27 June 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

One non-compliance noted in HIQA report on Dungloe Community Hospital

27 June 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Investigation ongoing into criminal damage incident at GAA Club in Milford

27 June 2023
burglary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai concerned over increase in burglaries in Donegal

27 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube