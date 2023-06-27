Flanagan says decriminalisation of cannabis would not be enough

A Midlands North West MEP says legalising cannabis would take its sale out of the hands of the criminal underworld, and create a safe and taxable supply stream.

Independent Luke Ming Flanagan told today’s Nine til Noon Show he believes the experience in Colorado, with a population similar to Ireland’s has been very positive, and he wants to see that replicated here.

On the issue of cannabis being a gateway drug, Mr Flanagan said the same argument could be made about alcohol.

This, he says, is why decriminalisation would not be enough……….