Cllr. Martin Harley was yesterday elected as Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

The Lifford Stranorlar representative ran for the general elections with Fine Geal back in 2020.

Speculations are rising that he will run again, particularly as party college Joe McHugh is stepping away from the Dáil.

However, Cllr. Harley has stamped those speculations out, saying he was happy to give it one go: